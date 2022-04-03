x
A guide to Ukrainian Easter

Celebration. Easter, or Velykden (“The Great Day”) is celebrated with a number of traditions that make it one of the most majestic holidays in Ukraine. If you want to celebrate Ukrainian Easter while also supporting Ukraine, Goshen Green Farms in Goshen, NY is having a Ukrainian Easter Egg Benefit. All proceeds go to the people of Ukraine.

| 03 Apr 2022 | 05:10
    Pysanky, Ukrainian Easter eggs decorated with wax-resistant dyeing technique, red roses flower on black background. Empty copy space
Easter in Ukraine follows the Orthodox faith and calendar, making it fall one week after Catholic Easter. Some traditions might mirror those we see in America while others are unique to Ukraine. Here are some of the famous Ukrainian Easter traditions that make it so magical:

The food

Most holidays have food as a focal point and Easter in Ukraine is no different. The week before Easter, Holy Week, is spent preparing. These preparations mostly revolve around the food. Holy Week begins on Willow Sunday and people decorate their homes with willow switches.

Like Catholic Easter, Easter in Ukraine begins two months prior with Lent. With Lent, it is customary to give up eating animal products: meat, dairy and eggs. After weeks of a restricted diet, you can imagine what the table spreads look like. The foods eaten and displayed are also symbolic. Paska (Easter bread) represents the joy of the new life Jesus Christ has given us. Kielbasa (a spicy, pork sausage) is indicative of God’s love. Horseradish is symbolic of the passion and the death of Jesus Christ. Eggs are symbolic of new life.

Speaking of eggs...

The decorated eggs that come out of Ukraine are renowned, and for good reason. The intricate designs and attention to detail required make these eggs nothing short of art work. These ornate eggs have two variations: Pysanky and Krashanky.

A pysanka (singular of psyanky) is made with a raw egg; a small hole is drilled at the bottom of the egg and drained until empty so that it can be preserved. Pysanky are covered in hand drawn designs, some with religious themes and others with symbols of nature. Pysanka derives from the word “pysaty”, meaning “to write.” It is a craft traditionally passed down from generation to generation.

A Krashanka (singular of krashanky) is made with a hard boiled egg and is usually far less intricate so that it can be eaten at the Easter feast.

Easter baskets

In Ukraine, you’re much less likely to find a basket filled with plastic eggs hiding candy and coins, and chocolate bunnies. Easter baskets in Ukraine have a bit more meaning. They fill baskets with the Paska, Pstanky and other contents of that day’s meals and take it with them to church in the morning to have it blessed.

Games

There is no Easter Bunny that creates elaborate egg hunts. Every family has different traditions and games but one popular game is Egg Knocking or Egg Battles. The rules are simple, two people each have an egg and knock them together. Whoever’s egg cracks is out of the game or they have to eat their cracked egg.

WANT TO MAKE YOUR OWN PYSANKA?
What you’ll need:
• A kistka (wax pen)
• Beeswax
• Powdered dyes
• A Pencil
• Room temperature egg(s)
• White vinegar
• Candle
• Tissues
• Rubber bands
• Spoons
Step 1: Find a pattern you like. Learnpysanky.com has a variety of options that are beginner friendly.
Step 2: Prep your egg. Make sure there are no cracks or bumps on the surface. Hold the egg up to the light to help find any small imperfections. If you find any, don’t use that egg! Mix 1 tablespoon of vinegar with 1 cup of water and gently clean the shell. Tap the shell to dry, don’t rub.
Step 3: Prep your dyes. Your powdered dyes will come with instructions on them.
Step 4: Draw your desired design onto the egg with a light pencil. Use a rubber band to help with any straight lines. If you make a mistake, do not try to erase it. Don’t worry, the faint pencil lines won’t be visible in the end.
Step 5: Heat the head of the kistka with the candle’s flame for 20-30 seconds. Scoop some beeswax into the funnel on the kistka and reheat until the wax is melted. Test the flow of the wax on an old newspaper. The wax instantly bonds to the eggshell so you want to make sure the flow is right before beginning.
Step 6: Once you’re satisfied with the flow of the wax, begin tracing your penciled design with the kistka. Make sure you get all sides of the egg.
Step 7: Time for the first dye. The dye will not go anywhere you place the wax. Place your egg on a spoon and dip the egg into the dye mixture. Let it sit for about 15 minutes.
Step 8: After 15 minutes remove the egg with your spoon and dab dry with tissues. Once the egg is dry, you can add another layer of wax and then dip into the same dye or another color. Repeat this process until you’re happy with your design.
Source: Learnpysanky.com