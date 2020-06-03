Stanley P. Smykowski of Warwick (formerly of Wantagh) passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was 50 years old.

Born in Queens on Nov. 11, 1969, he was the son of Andrea and Stanley Smykowski.

Stan attended St. Anne’s Brentwood and graduated St. John’s High School. He was a speed skater in his younger years.

Stan was a detective with the NYC Police Department.

Although he loved his work, his main focus and his pride and joy were his three children. He was a loving and supportive father who enjoyed attending their sporting and school events, working out and playing soccer with them. The 49ers were his favorite sports team.

Stanley is survived by his wife Christina (Davin); sons Stan and Kevin; daughter Ashley; parents Andrea and Stanley Smykowski of Sebastian, Fla.; brother Thomas and his wife Suzanne of New York City; nieces Yasmine and Leila; mother-in-law and father-in-law Kathleen and Thomas Davin of Brooklyn. He was predeceased by his brothers Michael and Stephen.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, and to protect the health of our family and friends, there will be no public services at this time.

Private burial arrangements in St. Stephen’s Cemetery have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.