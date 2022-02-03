Lucy Castellano, of Warwick, NY, passed away on February 3, 2022, at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Goshen, NY. She was 96 years old. Born on September 28, 1925, in Wallkill, NY, she was the daughter of Rocco and Vitina (nee Nicolosi) De Simone, one of eight children.

Lucy and her husband, Frank, who predeceased her in 2018, were parishioners at St. Stephen Church in Warwick.A family statement reads, “Mom suffered many hardships in her life, but always managed to stay strong. Her sense of humor and ability to always look on the bright side charmed all who came in contact with her and she was many times the life of the party. Her quick wit and support will sorely be missed. Lucy’s family was most important to her and she instilled those values in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Frank both were always there to lend an ear or open up their home to anyone who needed it. Her passion was preparing delicious meals to feed to her loved ones. She loved with all her heart and that sweet heart of hers is what will be missed the most.”

Lucy is survived by her children: Paul Castellano(Rachel) of Closter, NJ; Marie Abbruzzese of Goshen, NY; and Vincent Castellano of Statesboro, GA; nine grandchildren: Corinne Zambetti(Joe), Michael Abbruzzese(Caroline), Brianna Conyers(Billy), Krysta Castellano(Jason), Marissa, Anthony, Nicole, Alexa and Joseph Castellano; and three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Frank, and daughter Paula Castellano.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2022 at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6 followed by interment in Long Island National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692, or online at heart.org

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com