Joseph R. Romero suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home in Middletown, NY. He was 65 years old. Son of the late Joseph E. and Marie (Dext) Romero, he was born on September 15, 1956, in New York, NY. He was predeceased by his youngest brother, Nicholas Romero.

Joseph was a man of many hats who always wore them well. After working for many years at Leisure Time Tours, where he won several awards for excellence, he decided to branch out into trucking. Once he began to excel at that, as he did with everything in his life, he started up his own company. He owned and operated his trucking business, J. Romero Stone in Middletown, NY, for over a decade.

Over the following years, he held jobs as a mechanic, never leaving one job without getting another one. Later in life, Joe worked for Atlas Security Services for almost 10 years as an armed guard in the Orange County Probation/DSS Office. Joe was a very proud member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) and The Sons of the American Legion Squadron #0488. He was also proud of his RSO title at the Tri-State Rod & Gun Club in Port Jervis, as well as a loyal member and dedicated instructor for the NRA and Orange County Handgun and Safety.

Whenever he wasn’t working, he enjoyed exploring the woods and being with nature. He loved to tinker and enjoyed making and doing so many things for others. He was also an avid collector of many things. All who knew him loved him because when he loved you, he loved you hard. He was the definition of a man’s man. But above all else, he was most proud of his family, oftentimes putting his own wants and needs to the side in order to make sure his family and friends were well taken care of.

He meant so much to his family and friends. This world will not be the same without him. He is a true role model and a perfect example of how to be a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather, always using the Holy Bible, the “Good Book” as he called it, and his faith as his guide. His favorite things to do included fishing with his grandchildren, hunting and camping with his brother, barbecues and holiday parties with his entire family together, and anything that involved seeing his grandchildren happy and having fun. He was the one that his grandchildren looked up to. When he spoke, he definitely had something important to say. That is the worst part of losing him so soon.

Left to cherish his memory and continue his legacy are his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Romero of Middletown, NY; children: Joseph C. Romero and his wife, Anna of Middletown, NY; Nicole Tapia and her husband, Carlos of Napanoch, NY; and Stephanie Romero and her companion, Jose Rivera of Middletown, NY; siblings: Lou Donnelly and wife of Warwick, NY; and Anna Press and husband of Davie, FL; and by his beloved grandchildren: Carlianna, Vicente, Nicolas, and Domenica Tapia; Joseph and Anthony Romero; Santino and Cameron Rivera; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Foster Care Network of Orange County, 30 Matthews St., 1st floor, Goshen, NY 10924 or http://www.fosteradoptorangeny.org/

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, (845) 782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com