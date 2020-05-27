Helen Rudy, 91 Middletown entered into rest on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center. She was 91 years old.

Helen was born on April 25, 1929, at home in Florida, N.Y., the daughter of Anthony and Minnie Gailie.

She was a retired Office Manager for Suresky Automotive in Goshen.

She was married to Samuel for 72 years. He passed away a week before Helen.

Together they spent 20 years of their retirement in the state of Florida where Helen serviced many years as Homeowners Association president of Palm Bay Colony.

She is survived by son Ronald Rudy and wife Christine; sister Emma Cunningham and husband Ray; grandchildren Pamela Lorenzo and husband Michael and Jason Rudy and wife Nadia; great grandchildren Justin Lorenzo, Zachary Lorenzo, Sophia Rudy and Adam Rudy; special niece Dawn Malkowski; and several other nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.

A Graveside Service and Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Florida, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Kaplan Family Hospice, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

