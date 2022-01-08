Alida D. Sadowski, of Unionville, NY, died peacefully on January 6, 2022, at the Ellenville Hospital, Ellenville, NY, after a short illness. She was 88.

Alida was born and raised in Unionville, NY, to parents Alida and Chalen Kithcart on December 8, 1933, the youngest of eight children. She married the love of her life Edward Sadowski in August, 1952, and raised 3 children. Her children were her pride and joy. She loved spending time with them, along with the grandchildren and great grandchildren that came along.

She loved doing puzzles, gardening, crocheting, cooking for her family, and traveling. She often spoke of the great joy of seeing the sights of the country with her husband, and in her later years, with her companion, Charles Gratz. She was very independent, and after her husband died, thought nothing of getting in her car and going on a road trip to visit friends and family.

She was a hard worker and worked several jobs, including at American Silk Label and Horler’s General Store, both in Unionville, NY, and at Mohawk Lumber and at the A&P in Sussex, NJ, where she has remained friends with some of her co-workers.

Alida was predeceased by her husband Edward, daughter, Diane Hawkes, daughter, Sandra Beamer, son-in-law, Roger Ford and four brothers and two sisters.

She leaves behind her beloved son, Edward (Jake) Sadowski and wife Rhonda, son-in-law, Richard Hawkes, sister, Lois Kinney, sisters-in-law, Irene Sztyndor and Nancy Sadowski; grandchildren, Jason Hawkes and wife Heidi, Brandon Hawkes and fiancé Jennifer, Justin Sadowski, Shannon Martress and husband Jerry, Lindsay Sadowski and fiancé Jim, Jessica Ford and husband John and Samantha Sieber, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 11, from 6-8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the funeral home. A private interment will be held at a later date in the Unionville Cemetery.

Due to COVID 19, the funeral home is currently following the CDC guidelines regarding the use of masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Unionville Fire Department, Minisink Hose Co. # 1, PO Box372, Unionville, NY 10988, or the Unionville Presbyterian Church, 35 Main Street, Unionville, NY 10988.

