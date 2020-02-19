Warwick. Grow your own mushrooms

Learn how to grow mushrooms as a food source in your own back yard on Saturday, March 7, at a day-long event sponsored by Orange Environment at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave., Warwick.

Led by experts Peter Lai and Joseph Gregoire, the morning session from 9 a.m.-noon will cover different types of mushrooms (shiitake, lion mane, oyster and stropharia) and their cultivation methods (in logs, totems or woodchip beds), management considerations and the economics of growing mushrooms as a small farm enterprise.

The cost for this session is $45.

The afternoon session from 1:30-5 p.m. will include a hands-on session inoculating logs with shiitake spores so participants can take them home to reap a harvest; and a demonstration on growing oyster mushrooms on straw and stropharia in woodchip beds.

The cost for this session is $75.

For more information or to register, call 845-313-4246 or email PeterL@frontiernet.net. If you are an Orange Environment member, or if you sign up as a group of two or more, a 10 percent discount will be applied.

Those who sign up for both sessions pay only $100. The fee includes a plant-based organic lunch from noon-1:30 p.m. To register by mail, make out check to Orange Environment, Inc., P.O. Box 25, Goshen, NY 10924.