Julia E. O’Brien passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town Wallkill. She was 74 years old.

The daughter of Joseph and Julia Yackus Kabosis, she was born on Jan. 4, 1946, in Brooklyn.

Julia was an office manager for Horne Water Proofing in Queens and she was a member of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Maspeth, NY.

Survivors include her sons James J. O’Brien and his wife Christine of Monroe and Martin J. O’Brien III and his wife Samantha of Pittsburgh, Pa. She is also survived by her sister Joan Smith and her husband Howard of Oceanport, N.J.; and five grandchildren: Shannon, Jessica, Daniel, Kelsey and Emily; and several nieces and nephews.

Julia was predeceased by her husband Martin O’Brien Jr. and her brother Ronald Kabosis.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Service will begin at 5:45 p.m. in the funeral home.

Family will gather at the funeral home between 9 and 9:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2, and burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).