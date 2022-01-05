County to distribute free COVID-19 tests January 6

Free COVID-19 rapid tests will be distributed Thursday, January 6 at the Orange County Emergency Services Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

The free tests will be distributed by Orange County and are available to residents only.

The Orange County Emergency Services Center is located at 22 Wells Farm Road in Goshen, N.Y.

What to do if you test positive

Those who test positive should isolate and inform their healthcare provider and any close contacts, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

Current isolation guidelines instruct those infected with COVID-19 to stay home, separate from from others (and wear a mask when that is not possible) for at least five days. Day “0” is considered the day symptoms began, or the date of testing positive if asymptomatic.

If fever free for at least 24 hours and symptoms have improved, isolation ends after five days and should be followed with an additional five days of mask wearing around others both at home and in public.