Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with these local events

Enjoy live music with Lenny Miller at Shepherd’s Eye Brewing CompanyFriday, 5 - 8 p.m.
Lenny Miller will be serving up blues, folk, rock and some of his originals at the Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company.
Address: Shepherd’s Eye Brewing Company 9 Industrial Drive Florida, N.Y.
Listen to the blues while drinking coffee and craft brewsSaturday, 3 -5 p.m.
Hard rocking NYC blues band Alias Smith & Jones featuring The Button Men is making the trip to Chester for an intimate show. There will be tasty food and drinks available.
Address: Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Avenue Chester, N.Y.
Drink cocktails and dress lavishly at this 1920’s soireeSaturday, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m.
Dust off your flapper dresses and fedora hats for an evening of specialty cocktails and delicious bites at Warwick Historical Society’s Glitter and Gold 1920’s Cocktail Soiree. Cost is $40 for members, and $60 for non-members. Reservations are required: 845-986-3236.
Address: A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue Warwick N.Y.
Cheer on the 45th Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s ParadeSunday, 2 p.m.
Get ready for bagpipes, Irish step dancers, and more at the 45th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade in Greenwood Lake.
Address: Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, N.Y.
Race to the Harness Museum with the kidsThursday, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
The Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame is ready for St. Paddy’s Day fun! Children can make lucky horse hats and horseshoe beaded necklaces, play games and take a ride on the Harness Racing Simulator. Cost is $5 per child and adults are free.
Address: Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame, 240 Main Street, Goshen N.Y.
Eat a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner at Pine Island Tap HouseThursday, 1 to 9 p.m.
Sláinte! Pine Island Tap House will be serving up Irish ales and stouts alongside a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner this St. Patrick’s Day. Irish pub music will play, green beer will pour, and soda bread will be noshed all day.
Address: Pine Island Tap House, 682 County Road 1, Pine Island, N.Y.
Watch Emish Plays at Pennings Farm on St. Patrick’s DayThursday, 6-9 p.m.
Pennings invites you to grab your kin to dance and sing along to a farm and family celebration of epic leprechaun proportion. $15 includes one cider or beer, and kids’ admission is free. First come, first seated.
Address: Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 South, Warwick, N.Y.
