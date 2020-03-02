Campbell Hall. Orange County Spring Egg Hunt scheduled for April 4

The annual Orange County Spring Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, at Thomas Bull Memorial Park, located on Route 416 in Campbell Hall.

Children ages seven and younger are welcome to attend the free event. The Easter Bunny and some special friends will arrive to begin the hunt via motorcycle parade led by the Orange County Harley Owners Group.

The hunt area will be divided into separate sections to accommodate different age groups including a wheelchair-accessible section for children with disabilities.

Each child will be guaranteed a bag of candy, chocolate bunnies awarded to the finders of the golden eggs.

All candy and prizes are provided by long-time event sponsor, ShopRite.

Children dressed to resemble the Easter Bunny will receive a special prize.

Other attractions include a bounce house, ice cream truck, children’s playground and a guest appearance by Macaroni the Clown.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will be on-site to conduct their free children’s ID program, Operation Safe Child.

The Spring Egg Hunt is offered by the Orange County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation in conjunction with ShopRite. Volunteer assistance is provided by Boy Scout Troop #386 and Boy Scout Troop #205.

Due to the event’s popularity, families are encouraged to arrive early. If the weather is inclement that day, please contact the Parks Department for an update at 845-615-3831. For more information on the Spring Egg Hunt, please contact Tom Quinlisk at the Parks Department at 845-615-3831, or, TQuinlisk@orangecountygov.com.