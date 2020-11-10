Goshen. Iron Horse Sanctuary holding Fresh Holiday Horseshoe Wreaths fund raiser

Iron Horse Sanctuary, Inc., a safe haven for unwanted and forgotten animals located in Goshen, is offering fresh pine wreaths adorned with Iron Horse Sanctuary horseshoes, pine cones, greenery and ribbon.

All proceeds will go toward feed and hay for the winter.

Wreaths will be available for pick up at the sanctuary beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1. The sanctuary is located at 2155 NY Route 17A.

Pick up time is Tuesday to Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. An alternate time can be arranged by calling 917-647-0520 .

Iron Horse Sanctuary, a non-profit 501(c)3 all-volunteer based organization, provides quality animal care and rehabilitation to over 50 equine, farm and feline animals who have been thrown away, abandoned, abused and neglected. Thirty of the fifty animals are equines; many have been saved from kill pens on their way to slaughter.

The Sanctuary was founded by Kay O’Hanlon and Barbara Fontaine.

O’Hanlon and her family have been saving, caring for and financially supporting rescued animals on their fifth generation farm for more than 25 years.

Order your wreaths at www.ironhorsesanctuary.org.